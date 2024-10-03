Marital rape: Centre opposes criminalisation of marital rape, says the issue is social rather than legal

In its response filed before the Supreme Court on the subject of marital rape, the Centre government has argued that the issue of marital rape is more of a social concern than a legal one. It also stressed that any new law requires extensive consultations with various stakeholders before any decision can be made about it.

The Centre government argued that it is not just a legal issue, but a complex social issue.

The government also warned the Supreme Court of the far reaching Socio-Legal implications of such a law against marital rape.

In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, the Centre Government contended that any judicial review on the issue should acknowledge the broader social consequences and the stance of Parliament.