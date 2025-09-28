An incident of mass shooting was reported near the American Fish Company Restaurant in the Southport Yacht Basin in North Carolina, US, around 9:30 pm (local time) on Saturday (27th September).

As per reports, a shooter arrived on a boat and opened fire on people dining at the restaurant, creating panic among them. Three people have reportedly been killed while several others have been injured in the shooting. The restaurant was scheduled to have live music on its dock Saturday night.

The shooter was able to flee the spot on the boat without being caught and is still on the run. City Manager Noah Saldo said that the boat took off up the Intracoastal Waterway with no suspects having been captured so far.

Reports that a boat pulled up to the American fish company in southport Yacht Basin in North Carolina and began firing into the crowd.

Authorities have issued an “active shooter” warning to the locals and asked them to stay in their homes as much as possible and report any suspicious activity.

An investigation is going on in the case as the authorities are looking for the shooter. Southport, a small city with over 4,100 residents, is 160 miles southeast of Raleigh and 32 miles south of Wilmington.

The Southport Yacht Basin is located on the Cape Fear River and has several riverfront restaurants.