Massive encroachment uncovered at Delhi’s historic Ramlila Maidan: Mosque, graveyard, and banquet hall built on public land

In a revelation that has jolted Delhi’s civic and administrative circles, a joint government survey has found that more than 45,000 square feet of land at the iconic Ramlila Maidan near Turkman Gate, a site historically known for public gatherings and mass movements has been illegally encroached upon.

The findings, first reported by journalist Swati Goel Sharma for Rashtra Jyoti, expose how a sprawling complex comprising a mosque, graveyard, banquet hall, private diagnostic centre, and vehicle parking now stands on what was originally designated as public land. The encroachment lies in one of Delhi’s most communally sensitive areas and spans land larger than the entire inner circle block of Connaught Place.

Survey confirms encroachments on multiple plots

The joint inspection, conducted in the second week of October 2025, involved officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Land & Development Office (L&DO), and Delhi Development Authority (DDA). According to the report, which was signed by eight officials on 16 October 2025, nearly 37,000 square feet of MCD land has been occupied by commercial establishments, including a lavish baraat ghar (banquet hall), a privately owned diagnostic centre, and a vehicle parking area.

In addition, around 7,400 square feet of land houses a large mosque and graveyard complex, officially identified as Faizal Shah Qabristan. The inspection also noted that portions of Public Works Department (PWD) land and adjacent footpaths have been taken over and walled off, further restricting public access.

Complaint by civic activist sparked the probe

The survey was initiated after a series of complaints filed by Save India Foundation, an organisation led by civic activist Preet Sirohi. His complaint, first submitted in May 2025, was based on official documents dating back to 1958, which showed that the land had been transferred by the L&DO to the MCD for public purposes at a nominal rent of Re 1 per annum.

According to these documents, only a small demarcated portion was ever designated as a graveyard. “The rest of the area was meant for civic and public use,” Sirohi told Rashtra Jyoti. “What we are witnessing now is an acre of public land stolen and converted into religious and commercial use under the guise of communal sensitivity.”

‘Religion used as shield against action’

Speaking to Swati Goel Sharma, Sirohi said the survey’s findings confirm what citizens have long suspected that a land mafia network has used religion as a shield to deter authorities from acting against illegal occupations. “Every time officials try to enforce the law, they are accused of hurting sentiments. This deliberate misuse of religion has paralyzed enforcement,” he remarked.

He added that this pattern is not limited to Ramlila Maidan alone. “Across Delhi, public parks, community spaces, and even government plots are being grabbed and converted into religious or commercial entities. This is systematic, not accidental,” Sirohi stated.

Foundation demands full disclosure and action

Following the revelations, Save India Foundation has urged the Delhi Government to make the complete survey report and site map public, clarify which portions if any have been declared Waqf property, and initiate demolition and reclamation proceedings.

In its communication to the Chief Minister and concerned departments, the Foundation warned that the selective classification of encroached land as religious property would not only set a dangerous precedent for communal land capture in the heart of the capital but could also pose long-term threats to civic order and national security.

Sirohi’s organisation has further claimed to have documented hundreds of similar instances across Delhi, where public land and green belts have been taken over by vested interests and turned into religious or commercial premises, depriving citizens of their rightful civic amenities.

Previous case: Mongolpuri encroachment demolition

This is not the first case pursued by Sirohi’s foundation. In 2024, after a relentless legal battle, the Delhi High Courtordered the demolition of portions of the Muhammadi Jama Masjid and Madarsa complex in Mongolpuri Y Block, which was found to be built on unauthorised land. The demolition drive had faced violent resistance, with stone-pelting reported from the site as municipal teams attempted to carry out the court’s order.

Litmus test for the Delhi government

The confirmation of large-scale encroachments at Ramlila Maidan now places the Delhi Government under intense scrutiny. The administration’s response or lack thereof will likely serve as a litmus test of its commitment to protecting public property and upholding the rule of law in the face of communal sensitivities.

The scathing report has reignited debate over how political appeasement and administrative inaction have allowed encroachments to thrive in Delhi’s urban core. The issue also raises pressing questions about accountability within the MCD and other land-holding agencies that failed to prevent such blatant violations.

For now, the joint survey has brought to light a long-simmering issue of land grab under religious cover at one of India’s most symbolic public grounds. If followed through with decisive action, the Ramlila Maidan case could mark a turning point in Delhi’s fight against entrenched land mafias, setting an example for other Indian cities grappling with similar encroachment challenges.