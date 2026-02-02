A shocking incident of brainwashing and religious conversion has come to light from a government school in Mathura of Uttar Pradesh. Jan Mohammad, a headmaster of a government primary school, not only pushed his students to offer namaz but also tried to indoctrinate them to change their religion. According to reports, he disparaged Hindu deities and presented Islam as superior to other faiths.

The occurrence took place at Naujheel Primary School under Manta police station. The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) suspended him swiftly and established a two-person committee to look into the matter after receiving a complaint from a Bharatiya Janata Party leader. The accused’s actions were confirmed by the preliminary investigation.

Members of the Tablighi Jamaat were also brought to the educational institution in his presence for forced conversion, and Islam was proclaimed as the best religion in the world. The national anthem was never heard there either because he never sang it and the students were reprimanded if they ever did.

In Mathura, government school teacher Jann Mohammad was brainwashing children to perform namaz



Preliminary investigation found the allegations of making children perform namaz to be true



Jann Mohammad, who made children perform namaz, has been suspended



Along with insulting… pic.twitter.com/MJG8nkvCpv — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) February 2, 2026

The majority of the children at the school are Hindus, according to Durgesh Pradhan, president of the BJP Bajna Mandal. The teacher tried to manipulate the youngsters and pressured them to offer the Islamic prayer. “He demeaned Hinduism, insulted Hindu gods and goddesses, and invited outsiders from the Tablighi Jamaat to the school to teach Islam. Children were scolded for singing the national anthem and told that Islam is superior to other religions and that they must follow its teachings,” Pradhan expressed.

His conduct distressed the children, and they informed their respective families about the same, who subsequently brought the objectionable behaviour to the BJP leader’s notice. The parents wanted the BSA to probe and take action in the matter. Ratan Kirti of BSA mentioned that a complaint was recei,ved and the Muslim man was deemed prima facie guilty in a report presented by the Block Education Officer (BEO).

Concerns about his treatment of women have also been voiced, as fear of defamation prevented them from voicing their grievances in public. Kirti informed, “Jan Mohammad has been suspended and attached to Nagla Humayun Primary School in Manta. BEOs of Chhata and Manta have been ordered to investigate further. Action will be taken based on their report.”