The Republic of Mauritius has suspended all diplomatic relations with the Maldives with immediate effect, in a sharp escalation of tensions over the Chagos Archipelago. The decision was announced following a Cabinet meeting on Friday, 27 February 2026, according to a statement from the Mauritian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade.

Mauritius stated that it had taken note of the Maldivian government’s recent position, in which Malé no longer recognises Mauritian sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, its territorial integrity, and is now objecting to the agreement between Mauritius and the United Kingdom concerning the islands.

The statement emphasised that the suspension reflects Mauritius’s commitment to safeguarding its national interests and to upholding the principles of sovereignty, respect for the UN Charter, international law, peace, and stability in the region.

The move comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding the UK-Mauritius agreement, signed in May 2025, under which Britain agreed to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, also known as the British Indian Ocean Territory, to Mauritius. In return, the UK secures a long-term lease for the strategic Diego Garcia military base, jointly operated with the United States.

The deal followed years of legal and diplomatic pressure, including an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice in 2019 that the UK’s administration of the territory was unlawful, and subsequent rulings on maritime boundaries.

Mauritius has long claimed the Chagos Archipelago as part of its territory, detached by Britain in 1965 before Mauritius gained independence in 1968. The islands’ strategic importance stems from Diego Garcia’s role as a key US-UK military installation in the Indian Ocean.

However, the Maldives rejects Mauritius’ claim over the islands, and President Mohamed Muizzu had told the parliament earlier this month that he had sent letters to the UK government stating objection to Chagos being handed over to Mauritius. He claims that the area falls under the Maldives’ Special Economic Zone under international law.

The Maldives and Mauritius are island nations in the Indian Ocean, and the Chagos Islands lie between them. Geographically, it is closer to the Maldives, but Mauritius holds sovereignty over it due to historical reasons. The Chagos Islands were administered as part of the same colonial territory as Mauritius for over a century by the British. When Mauritius gained independence in 1965, the UK detached the Chagos Archipelago to create the new British Indian Ocean Territory. This was done to secure the Diego Garcia UK-US military base.

Now, the UK is returning the archipelago to Mauritius.