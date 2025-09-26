MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has hit out at NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s casual, and derogatory comments on PM Modi and Putin, during the weekly press meet at Delhi.

“The statement is factually incorrect and entirely baseless”, Jaiswal stated, adding that at no point has PM Modi spoken to President Putin in the manner sugegsted.

“We expect the leadership of an important institution like NATO to exercise greater responsibility and accuracy in public statements. Speculative or careless remarks that misrepresent the PM’s engagements, or suggest a conversation that never happened, are unacceptable. India’s energy imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy prices for the Indian people. India will continue to safeguard its national interest and economic security”, Randhir Jaiswal stated.

Earlier today, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, in a conversation with Christiane Amanpour of CNN, had made wild gestures and facial expressions to claim that due to Donald Trump’s sanctions on Russian oil, PM Modi of India is now on a phone call with Vladimir Putin, seeking further advice on strategy, because they have been hit with 50% tariffs. He had launched a long hyperbolic flattery of Trump, gesticulating and claiming how Trump’s sanctions have ‘scared’ Russia into taking desperate actions.

Rutte’s casual and derogatory remarks about two world leaders had sparked outrage in India.