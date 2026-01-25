The mastermind behind a sophisticated racket involving forced religious conversions and blackmail targeting young women at gyms in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district has been arrested at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Imran Khan (38), identified by police as the key operator of the network, was intercepted by the Immigration Department on Saturday while attempting to board a flight to Dubai.

The arrest was carried out with support from the Mirzapur police, who had issued a lookout notice following complaints that exposed the operation. A reward of ₹25,000 was also announced for information about Imran Khan. Imran Khan was attempting to flee India along with his family.

He was handed over to the Delhi Police after his arrest and was kept in police custody. After receiving information about the arrest, a team of Mirzapur police reached Delhi on Saturday and produced him before the Patiala House Court. He is being taken to Mirzapur after obtaining a transit remand from the court.

According to Mirzapur Superintendent of Police/DIG Somen Barma, Imran Khan orchestrated the gym-based syndicate that used multiple franchises under a common brand to target young women. He said, “While he remained in the background, the day-to-day operations were allegedly handled by his brothers and associates, who targeted young women visiting the gyms.”

Barma added that Imran had prior cases of cheating and breach of trust chargesheeted in Varanasi, Ghazipur, and Mirzapur districts, so he registered the gyms in the names of his brothers to avoid direct scrutiny.

#WATCH | Mirzapur, UP | In the Mirzapur religious conversion case, police have seized three cars and four motorcycles from the accused associated with Khwaja Garib Nawaz (KGN).



Mirzapur DIG Somen Verma said, "…6 people have been arrested; they were caught in an encounter…… pic.twitter.com/M8j8r68hxI — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2026

As per reports, Imran was arrested after a trail of financial records directly linked him to the crime. Investigators found deposits of ₹22 lakh, ₹22 lakh and ₹32 lakh in Imran’s accounts over different periods between August 2024 and February 2025. Police suspect that these are proceeds or operational funds linked to the conversion network. Probe is on to identify the source of these funds.

Imran Khan’s passport shows he had visited Dubai in January 2024, and visited Malaysia frequently. “These travels have deepened our suspicion of an organised funding network and possible international coordination,” an officer said.

The racket involved befriending female gym members, secretly recording or creating morphed and AI-generated obscene photographs and videos, and then blackmailing the victims. The racket threatened to expose the material unless the women converted to Islam. Police have recovered more than 30 photographs, videos, and chat records from the accused. The racket also collected ransom money using such material.

The investigation gained momentum after two women filed complaints on January 20, leading to a series of arrests starting January 21. Authorities have so far apprehended seven individuals in connection with the case, including GRP head constable Irshad Khan (40), Mohammad Sheikh Ali Alam (31), Faizal Khan (34), Zaheer (32), Shadab (36), and Farid Ahmed (28).

One more accused, identified as Lucky, remains absconding, with a ₹25,000 reward announced for information leading to his arrest and a lookout circular issued. After police started the investigation, around 25 to 30 women targeted by the racket have approached police indirectly and provided statements anonymously.

Police have also sealed five gyms linked to the racket in Mirzapur, namely KGN 1, KGN 2.0, KGN 3, Iron Fire, and Fitness Club. KGN here refers to Khwaja Garib Nawaz. The police have also seized three cars and four motorcycles from the accused. These vehicles were used to lure the women and then take them to various places.