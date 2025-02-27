Mizoram records the highest rate of HIV cases in the country at 2.73 % surpassing the national average of 0.2%

Soaring HIV cases in Mizoram have hit an alarming level. The northeastern state has recorded the highest rate of HIV prevalence in India at 2.73 %. This has far exceeded the national average of 0.2%. The numbers have alarmed the state government with the state health minister Pi Lalrinpuii calling for urgent measures to tackle the situation on Monday.

Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS), Project Director, Dr Jane R. Ralte reportedly gave a comprehensive update on the HIV situation in the state during a meeting of the Mizoram Legislative Forum on AIDS held at the I&PR conference hall in Aizwal. Dr Ralte informed that 32,287 persons in Mizoram tested positive for HIV and 5,511 deaths were reported as of January 2025. Around 1,769 cases of HIV were reportedly detected between April 2024 and January 2025. She attributed 67% of the new infections to unprotected sexual activity and around 30.44% of infections to the use of unsterilised syringes.

Noting a positive development, Health Minister Lalrinpuii said that the state has observed a decrease in new cases of infection and HIV-related deaths. She stressed the importance of regular blood testing and adherence to ART medication. Considering the seriousness of the situation, the state legislators have promised to allocate Rs 50,000 each from their MLA funds for 2024-25. The funds will be directed to the MSACS to provide regular access to ART treatment to HIV-infected individuals.