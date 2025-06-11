Mohammad Dildar brainwashed a 14-year-old Hindu girl, tried to marry her after converting her, FIR registered

In Ajmer, a case of 28-year-old man named Mohammad Dildar was trying to marry a 14-year-old minor girl after converting her to Islam has come to light. Mohammad Dildar first brainwashed the minor and forced her to convert.

The minor forced her mother to agree to her marriage with Mohammad Dildar by even threatening to kill herself. The mother, who was upset with her own married life, agreed to her daughter’s request. When the people of the Hindu organization came to know about this matter, they reached the place where the preparations for the wedding were going on. Seeing the Hindu organization arriving, the accused Dildar fled from there.

The minor’s mother has now filed a complaint against Mohammad Dildar. The police have registered a case under several serious sections including the POCSO Act.