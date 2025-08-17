Mohammed Firoz rapes his own mother multiple times after she returns to Delhi from Hajj, police arrest accused

The Delhi police have arrested a 39-year-old man named Mohammed Firoz alias Suhel for repeatedly raping his own mother.

According to reports, Firoz committed the heinous crime after the victim returned to the National Capital from a pilgrimage (Hajj) to Saudi Arabia.

The accused was arrested after his sister filed a complaint with the police, stating that the victim was raped by him on multiple ocassions.

On 25th July this year, Firoz called on the phone of his father and asked him to divorce his mother due to her ‘bad character.’ After she returned to India, the accused attempted to attack her on 11th August.

The incident traumatised the victim who then began staying away from Firoz for some time. Under the pretext of talking to her privately, the accused locked the victim in a room, threatened her with a knife and scissors, and raped her.

The victim initially did not narrate her ordeal to anyone. However, Firoz raped her again on 14th August to punish her ‘for her previous conduct’.

“He made me remove my burqa, locked me in a room and beat me up. He told my husband that he had spoiled me,” the woman narrated.

Firoz has been arrested by the police and booked under relevant provisions of the BNS.