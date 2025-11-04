A disturbing case has emerged from Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh, where a man identified as Ramzan Khan allegedly raped a 17-year-old Hindu minor girl.

The matter came to light after the victim’s family approached a Hindu organization, which then took the case to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Following the CWC’s intervention, an FIR was registered against the accused on Monday (November 3, 2025).

According to media reports, the victim had gone with her father to the Jabalpur Naka area, where they encountered Ramzan Khan, an acquaintance. He invited them to his house and offered them food. After eating, the girl’s father fell into a deep sleep, allegedly due to the food served, while Ramzan took the girl to another room and raped her under duress.

After regaining consciousness, the girl narrated her ordeal to her father. Shocked, he sought help from a local Hindu organization, which guided the family to the District Child Welfare Committee. Acting swiftly, the CWC ensured that an FIR was filed at the police station, marking the beginning of a formal investigation into the case.