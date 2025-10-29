Mumbai: 43-year-old delivery man Imran molests 8-year-old girl in Colaba, arrested after police complaint

A 43-year-old man has been nabbed by the police for assaulting an 8-year-old girl in a Colaba residential complex in South Mumbai. The accused has been identified as delivery man named Imran Mohammad Sherkhan. The shocking incident took place at around 7:00 pm on 26th October.

The perpetrator who lives in Cuffe Parade approached the victim and asked for her address. He then pinched her lips, kissed her on the cheek and neck as well as acted in a way that voilated her modesty. Her 35-year-old mother, a domestic help, notified the police right away and a case was submitted.

The police reacted swiftly to launch an inquiry and used technical inputs to track down the offender. Imran was taken into custody at about 1:00 pm on 27th October from his home. The little girl was also transported to Saint George Hospital for medical checkup.

The police have lodged a First information Report in accordance with sections 8 and 12 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 75 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to officials, the culrpit was brought before the court and placed under police custody for additional investigation. The matter is now under further inquiry.