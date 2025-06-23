Mumbai: 60-year-old Cancer patient dumped in garbage by grandson

In a heartbreaking incident from Mumbai, a 60-year-old cancer patient was found in a pile of garbage. The woman has been identified as Yashoda Gaikwad, a skin cancer patient, who has said that she was left there by her grandson. Mumbai Police found her in a very weak condition in Aarey colony in Mumbai.

The woman was admitted to Cooper Hospital after several other hospitals denied her admission due to her condition.

Police are investigating the case, and further details on the family are awaited. Her picture has been shared across police stations to try and trace her relatives.