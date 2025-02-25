4 Muslim girls in Jaunpur, UP, refuse to remove their hijab for identity verification; walk away from the 10th Board exam with their parents’ support

4 Muslim girls in Jaunpur have left the 10th Board exams on Monday, 24 February, after exam centre asked them to remove hijab for identity verification. As per reports, these Muslim students were from Modern Convent School, and their designated exam centre was Sarvoday Intermediate College.

Students are supposed to get their identities and admit cards checked at the gate. Several Muslim girls had removed hijabs and proceeded for exams. As per guidelines a thorough checking and identity verification is mandatory before the exam. However, 4 Muslim girls, accompanied by Ahmadullah, the father of one of the girls, refused to remove their hijabs.

The man Ahmadullah also supported the insistence of the girls that they should be allowed inside the exam hall without identity verification. But the exam centre authorities refused to allow it. So the Muslim girls declared that they would rather skip the exams than remove hijabs.

As per reports, the parents of the girls have also supported their decision.