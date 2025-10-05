Sunday, October 5, 2025

Nepal: Muslim mob attacks Hindu devotees with stones during Durga Puja idol immersion, police use tear gas to bring the situation under control

Muslims attack Durga idol porcession, Images via India TV

A Durga idol immersion procession in the Dhanusha district of Nepal was attacked by a Muslim mob on Thursday (2nd October).

As per reports, the procession was going towards Janakpur Dham when a Muslim mob attacked Hindu devotees as it passed through a mosque. A violent mob of Muslims threw stones and glass bottles at the procession from the Rizvi Jama Masjid.

As the situation deteriorated, the police used tear gas to disperse the mob. A large force of police personnel was deployed to maintain peace in the area. The district administration imposed a temporary curfew from 6:30 p.m. to 6 am the next morning (3rd October) to prevent any further untoward situation.

Some members of the Hindu community reportedly said that since Nepal has been declared a secular country, it has become increasingly difficult to celebrate Hindu festivals peacefully.

