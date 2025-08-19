West Bengal: Muslim mob attacks Hindu family with sharp weapons over interfaith marriage, ransacks their house

On Saturday (16th August), a frenzied Muslim mob attacked a Hindu family in Haldibari in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.

According to reports, the victim was identified as Mukul Roy. He had married a Muslim woman named Sweety Parveen as per Hindu rituals on Thursday (14th August).

After the couple’s marriage, a strong mob of 150 Muslims laid siege at Mukul’s house and thrashed his parents and brother.

On 16 Aug 2025, a Hindu man named Mukul Roy and his family were brutally attacked in Haldibari, Cooch Behar, West Bengal.



Just 2 days earlier, Mukul had married Sweety Parveen, a Muslim woman, through Hindu rituals and registered the marriage legally.

The extremists were armed with sharp weapon and went on to ransack their homes and damage 3 motorcycles.

The father and brother of Mukul Roy were later rushed to the hospital. The victim later filed a complaint at the Haldibari police station.

No arrests have been made so far in connection to the case. A large contingent of police was deployed in the area to prevent further mob attacks.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, Sweety Parveen has declared that she is staying with her Hindu husband on her own free will. She made it clear that she doesn’t want to return to her Muslim family.