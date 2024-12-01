Bangladesh: Mob attacks Indian man after finding out his Hindu identity, loots his belongings

Amid ongoing Islamist onslaught on religious minorities in Bangladesh, an Indian Hindu man named Sayan Ghosh narrated how he was assaulted in the Islamic country over his religious identity.

“I told them that I live in India. When they asked about my religion, I told them that I was a Hindu. Then they took me on the side and thrashed me,” Ghosh informed.

“They took away my mobile, money and other belongings…They hit me with a knife on the face. They also attacked me with stones on the head,” he added.

Sayan Ghosh is a resident of Belgharia locality of Kolkata. He went to Dhaka along with his friend on 23rd November this year.

Ghosh was confronted by a group of 5-6 men while he was out shopping and then assaulted after learning about his Hindu identity.

“You are an Indian Hindu. Why did you come to your country,” the mob told the victim. None of the onlookers came to his rescued. Ghosh received little to no cooperation from the Dhaka police.