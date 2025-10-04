On Thursday (2nd October), a frenzied Muslim mob attempted to lynch a Hindu man for chanting the religious slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ The incident occurred in Jalandhar city of Punjab.

According to reports, the victim was passing by the Press Club Chowk, wherein the mob was demonstrating against the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the recent ‘I love Muhammad’ controversy.

As per the Hindu man, the mob caught hold of him and forced him to chant ‘Allah hu Akbar’. The victim resisted the mob and said that he would only chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as per his Hindu Faith.

In Jalandhar , Punjab a Hindu youth was thrashed by an Islamic mob for chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’‼️



The radical mob chanting radical slogans of Allahhu Akbar , first snatched the scooter keys of the Hindu boy and nearly lynched him. This is Punjab under AAP !! pic.twitter.com/LUGrrUSaST — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) October 3, 2025

Thereafter, the Muslim mob resorted to violence and thrashed him mercilessly. The victim has now sought strict punishment against the accused and filed a complaint with the police.

On learning about the matter, Hindu organisations in Jalandhar staged a sit-in protest against the attempted mob lynching of the victim.

They vowed to continue their protests until justice is served in the case. In the meantime, the police have deployed additional forces in the city to prevent any untoward incident.

The police are now analysing CCTv footage to identify the accused.