Bangladesh: Muslim mob destroys Hindu homes, loots their belongings, puts up ‘madrasa’ signboard to encroach upon their land

Several Hindu families, belonging to the Haridas community, have been rendered homeless after a Muslim mob destroyed their houses and looted their belongings. The incident occured in Purbadhala Upazila in Netrokona district of Bangladesh.

According to a news report by ‘Somoy National’ on Friday (13th June), a concerted attempt was being made for several months to uproot the Hindu families residing in the area for over 50 years.

To lay the foundation for their exodus, Muslim extremists put up signboards declaring the area as a property of ‘Janab Ali Markajun Nur Al Islamiya Madrasa.’

When the Hindu families complained to the local police, Muslim extremists came in droves and destroyed their homes in a series of targeted attacks. Atleast 5 houses were razed to the ground and all valuables including cash were looted.

Forced by circumstances, the helpless Hindu victims are now sleeping under the open sky without a roof over their heads.

“We had filed a complaint with the police. They (Muslim mob) came on Sunday (8th June) and destroyed our 3 other homes,” one Hindu man narrated. Another Hindu woman informed how the extremists assaulted her and her husband.

One Hindu victim narrated, “They want to start a madrasa here.” A police complaint has been filed by the aggrieved Hindu families.

The local administration has assured to take action against the culprits but no arrests have been made so far.