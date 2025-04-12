OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Murshidabad: Muslim mob, opposing Waqf Amendment Act, vandalises BDO office with stones and sticks

On Friday (11th April), a frenzied Muslim mob laid siege to the office of the Block Development Officer (BDO) in Jalangi in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

The mob, armed with stones and sticks, were returning from an agitation against the Waqf Amendment Act.

While seizing the opportunity, the radical Muslims broke through the gate and carried out large-scale vandalism at the Jalangi BDO office.

Scary visuals of the incident have now surfaced on social media. In a tweet, the BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar said, “In Jalangi, Murshidabad, their fury forced the West Bengal police to retreat, vehicles were torched, and in moments, a full BDO office was reduced to rubble.”

“Those very #BDO officers, who once acted as party cadres during and after elections, now stand stunned — facing the terrifying reality of the lawlessness they were once a part of normalizing. The state they serve offers them neither security nor dignity,” he added.

“This is not just administrative failure — this is what happens when governance is sacrificed at the altar of vote-bank politics. Offices are unsafe. Life itself is at risk. And yet, the regime shields the chaos in the name of secularism,” Majumdar concluded.

