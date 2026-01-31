Kolkata: Muslim waiter at posh restaurant serves beef to Hindu Brahmin actor, tenders token ‘apology’ after being confronted

On Friday (30th January), a Hindu Brahmin actor named Sayak Chakraborty and his friends were served beef (cow meat) by a Muslim waiter at an upscale restaurant in Kolkata’s Park Street area.

In a video published on Facebook, he narrated, “Right now, we are at a big restaurant in Park Street, where we ordered mutton steak. They served us beef steak. We didn’t know what it was. We thought it was mutton steak. We ate it.”

“Do you know that I am a Brahmin?” a furious Sayak Chakraborty was heard saying. The actor thereafter inquired about the religion of the accused waiter.

“What is your religion? Are you Hindu or Muslim? Muslim. Will you eat if I serve your pork now? You just fed us our gaumata,” he pointed out.

A Hindu Food Vlogger & Influencer Sayak Chakraborty and his friends were intentionally served Beef steak instead of mutton steak at #Olypub, one of Kolkata's renowned resto-bar situated at #ParkStreet Kolkata. He registered a complaint, but to his surprise the staff made fun of… pic.twitter.com/8su4zjw9mO — Sourish Mukherjee (@me_sourish_) January 31, 2026

After being confronted by the actor and his friends, the Muslim waiter tendered a token apology. A visibly angry Sayak Chakraborty asked, “Is this a joke?”

In the meantime, the manager of the upscale restaurant was seen smiling after being quizzed. “This is not a matter to laugh at,” the actor’s friend Ananya Guha stated.

Sayak Chakraborty pointed out, “You, as a Muslim, have fed me beef. How did you do it? Intentionally?”