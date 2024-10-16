Mysuru Urban Body chief quits amidst investigation into land scam allegations against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and family

The chief of Mysuru Urban body has reportedly quit citing health conditions amid allegations of land scam against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his family members.

On 10th July, a complaint was filed against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and nine others for allegedly forging documents to claim compensation from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The controversy erupted over the allotment of 14 pricey plots to CM Siddaramaiah’s family.

According to the allegations, MUDA generally follows a 60:40 ratio in development projects meaning that it gives 40% of land back to the farmers in the same developed project. However, it is alleged that MUDA followed a 50:50 ratio in CM Siddaramaiah’s case and allocated pricy plots at a different location.

On 17th August, the Governor of Karnataka sanctioned an inquiry against CM Siddaramaiah in the alleged multi-crore MUDA scam. The CM then approached the Karnataka HC seeking directions to quash the sanction against him. The High Court had directed the trial court to defer all proceedings against CM Siddaramaiah until the next hearing.

However, on 24th September, the Karnataka HC dismissed the petition filed by the Chief Minister of the state, Siddaramaiah, in which he challenged the Governor’s approval to investigate and prosecute him under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in connection with the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. The Karnataka HC noted it is difficult to accept CM #Siddaramaiah was not “behind the curtain” during the entire transaction of #Muda land, in which his family allegedly benefitted approximately Rs 56 Crores.