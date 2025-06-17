Kairana: Nadeem and Soban murder Devender Singh for speaking to the wife of Farman, arrested

On Monday (16th June), a man named Devendra Singh was killed by Nadeem and Soban in Mamour village in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Kairana police station.

The victim hailed from Kurad village in Panipat district of Haryana. Devendra Singh (45) was a farmer by occupation and would visit Mamour regularly. At the time of the incident, he was accompanied by a man named Islam.

On Monday, the victim was stopped by the accused Nadeem and Soban while he was enroute to his farm. A dispute broke out over Devender Singh speaking to a Muslim woman in the village.

The said woman is the wife of a local resident named Farman. Nadeem and Soban attacked Devender Singh with a knife and then shot him dead.

The victim’s companion, Islam, was beaten and is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Panipat. Devender Singh was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Accused Soban was injured in the attack. His aide Nadeem was injured during a police encounter. He has been arrested alongside prime accused, Farman.