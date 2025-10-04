The Nadiad religious conversion case has taken several dramatic turns, with key accused Steven Macwan now at the center of a widening investigation. Police inquiries have revealed that Macwan and his associates were receiving foreign funding and luring unsuspecting tribal communities with promises of money, aid, and a “better life” in exchange for abandoning their faith.

In a shocking discovery, forensic experts recovered over 1.57 lakh photos and videos from Steven’s phone, many of which allegedly captured conversion ceremonies and other incriminating activities. These digital files are now under forensic examination.

Banking trail raises questions

Investigators are probing Steven’s bank transactions to determine how many people he converted and what kind of incentives were offered to them. Preliminary findings suggest that he employed a systematic method, first building personal connections, then instilling a sense of intimacy, and finally convincing individuals with stories of “happiness after conversion.”

During police remand, startling evidence emerged of a Rs 1 crore transaction into Steven’s account. Officers also confirmed that he meticulously studied each target area, identified vulnerable groups, and used brainwashing tactics to lure them. Most victims came from economically weaker sections, tempted with offers of financial help and material benefits if they renounced Hinduism and embraced Christianity.

A wider network across states

This was no isolated incident in Nadiad. Police have found evidence of Steven conducting similar seminars in other districts of Gujarat, supported by a dedicated team. Suspicious foreign remittances into his account have further deepened suspicions of a larger conspiracy.

According to reports, pastors linked to Steven played a crucial role by gathering people in remote areas under the guise of prayer meetings. These places were not registered as churches. Attendees were introduced to the “benefits” of conversion and later directed to Steven, who allegedly completed the process. Forensic checks have even uncovered financial transactions between Steven and these pastors.

Victims brought from across India

Kheda Police disclosed that on September 9, a case was registered under the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act against Steven and another accused, both of whom ran an organization named Restolation-Revival Foundation Trust. Steven was its president.

Police investigations suggest that the accused were targeting Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes from Gujarat’s Tapi, Narmada, Bharuch, and Anand districts, as well as from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha, Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi, bypassing legal procedures for conversion.

The methods, police allege, included promises of miracles, material benefits, and exploiting the illiteracy of vulnerable sections. Forensic examination of laptops and phones has yielded documents, images, and videos clearly showing conversion activities.

Foreign funding and audit irregularities

The so-called charitable trust under Steven’s control did not undergo proper auditing, police confirmed, adding that the Charity Commissioner has also been informed. More importantly, the financial trail reveals that in the last three years alone, transactions worth Rs 1.33 crore flowed through the accused’s bank accounts, most of it allegedly from abroad.

The case continues to unfold, exposing what investigators believe is an organized, well-funded operation to convert India’s poorest communities under the guise of charity and faith.