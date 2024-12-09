Nagpur Hotel receives bomb threat, nothing suspicious recovered

Hotel Dwarkamai in the Ganeshpeth Colony area of Nagpur, Maharashtra, received a bomb threat mail on Monday, December 9. Following the threat, Dog squad and city police were sent to the site, investigating the matter. Fire brigades have also been dispatched to the area.

While the entire area was cordoned off, and hotel premises were evacuated before the investigation, ‘nothing suspicious’ has been found at the site, stated the Nagpur police DCP.

“A bomb threat mail was received at Hotel Dwarkamai in the Ganeshpeth Colony area of Nagpur. Police immediately reached the spot and we evacuated all the inmates. A detailed search has been conducted by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and we have not found anything suspicious,” said Rahul Maknikar, Nagpur police DCP.