Nazia Elahi Khan’s car attacked on the way to Maha Kumbh, activist says Muslims followed her car and caused crash, police denies

Activist Nazia Elahi Khan has issued a video statement saying that while travelling to Maha Kumbh from Delhi, her car was attacked by some Muslim men.

On the way to kumbh I have been targeted by peaceful community 🙏

Help me @myogioffice pic.twitter.com/ZP1cBKWBCZ — Nazia Elahi Khan (सनातनी) (@ElahiNazia1) February 24, 2025

Khan stated that she was travelling with her friend Priya and a young girl of 19 after attending an event in Delhi. The young girl has been injured badly in the crash. She narrated the the group of Muslim men were following their car from Eta itself.

However, Kanpur Dehat Police has clarified that it was a road accident because driver of Nazia Elahi Khan’s car fell asleep.

After the statement by Kanpur police, Nazia took to X to dispute the police version.

Do you think that I will agree with ur own made agreement!

You was there at that time ?

Your officer leaves me alone with the broken car early morning as bcoz they were on craving for tea !



Proof your presence on the place of incident!



Otherwise this matter will go to the… — Nazia Elahi Khan (सनातनी) (@ElahiNazia1) February 24, 2025

Notably, Nazia Elahi Khan had earlier received death threats from some Islamists and was even arrested in Bengal over false charges of ‘Blasphemy’ alleging insult of prophet Mohammad. The controversy stemmed from a video interview of Nazia, which she gave to a YouTube channel named ‘News Gallery’ on 3rd August 2024.