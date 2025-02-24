Saturday, May 17, 2025

Nazia Elahi Khan’s car attacked on the way to Maha Kumbh, activist says Muslims followed her car and caused crash, police denies

Activist Nazia Elahi Khan has issued a video statement saying that while travelling to Maha Kumbh from Delhi, her car was attacked by some Muslim men.

Khan stated that she was travelling with her friend Priya and a young girl of 19 after attending an event in Delhi. The young girl has been injured badly in the crash. She narrated the the group of Muslim men were following their car from Eta itself.

However, Kanpur Dehat Police has clarified that it was a road accident because driver of Nazia Elahi Khan’s car fell asleep.

After the statement by Kanpur police, Nazia took to X to dispute the police version.

Notably, Nazia Elahi Khan had earlier received death threats from some Islamists and was even arrested in Bengal over false charges of ‘Blasphemy’ alleging insult of prophet Mohammad. The controversy stemmed from a video interview of Nazia, which she gave to a YouTube channel named ‘News Gallery’ on 3rd August 2024.

