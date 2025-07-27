In the early hours of 27th July, Pune Police conducted a raid on a rave party in the upscale Kharadi locality, leading to the arrest of Dr Pranjal Khewalkar, husband of NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Rohini Khadse and son-in-law of veteran politician Eknath Khadse.

The raid was conducted by the Crime Branch. Police recovered cocaine, marijuana, liquor and hookah from a studio apartment. According to the police, the premises had been booked online for what was described as a “house party”. Preliminary field tests confirmed the presence of drugs at the party.

Three women and four men were detained by the police. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed that Khewalkar’s arrest was imminent. The development came amidst Eknath Khadse’s ongoing political conflict with BJP leader Girish Mahajan.

Reacting to the news, Khadse said he will not defend wrongdoing and that those involved must face consequences.

Recently, in a letter written to the President, Rohini Khadse had demanded that women should be allowed one murder in their lifetime.