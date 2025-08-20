NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan files nomination for Vice President post in the presence of PM Modi

On Wednesday, August 20, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Vice Presidential candidate Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan filed his nomination in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with NDA candidate for Vice President post, C.P. Radhakrishnan after the filing of nomination for the VP election. pic.twitter.com/26EojANPkQ — Mint (@livemint) August 20, 2025

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari also accompanied the Maharashtra Governor as he filed his nomination.

Four sets of papers were filed as part of the nomination process. PM Modi was the chief proposer in the first set of documents.

The post of the Vice President had fallen vacant after the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post.