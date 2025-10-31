NDA’s manifesto for Bihar: 1 Crore jobs for youth, ₹10 lakh for EBCs, ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme for women and more

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) released its ‘Sankalp Patra‘ (manifesto) for the upcoming Bihar elections in Patna on Friday (31st October). All the top leaders of the alliance, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP President JP Nadda, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha, were present for the announcement.

Resolve to give jobs to youth; over 1 crore govt jobs, development; every zila to get mega skill centre: Samrat Choudhary, Bihar Deputy CM on NDA manifesto.



Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary explained what the NDA is promising to do. The biggest promise is to create 1 crore jobs for the youth. They also plan to upgrade the Mega Skill Centres in every district of Bihar into ‘Global Skilling Centres’. A major promise is for the EBC (Extremely Backward Classes), offering them Rs 10 lakh and setting up a special commission for them headed by a Supreme Court judge.

The NDA is also focusing on women, with a plan to make 1 crore women ‘Lakhpati Didi‘ and offer financial help of up to Rs 2 lakh. For the development of the state, they are promising to build seven new expressways and bring metro train services to four more cities.

They vowed to provide education completely free to students, starting from KG (kindergarten) to PG (post-graduation).

To boost the economy, the plan aims to attract Rs 50 lakh crore in investment, open 10 new industrial parks, and set up 100 MSME parks. Farmers will also get an extra Rs 3,000, bringing their total annual benefit to Rs 9,000.

This comes as the other main group, the Mahagathbandhan, has promised a government job for every family. People in Bihar will vote for the 243 assembly seats on November 6 and 11, with the results coming out on November 14.