Friday, April 18, 2025

New York: Woman dies after unlicensed doctor performs botched surgery to remove her butt implants 

A 31-year-old woman in New York City has died after her surgery to remove butt implants was botched up by an unlicensed surgeon. 

Maria Penaloza from Queens went into cardiac arrest and was declared brain-dead in March after a fake plastic surgeon performed a risky botched surgery on her.

The fake doctor, named Felipe Hoyos-Foronda has been charged with performing the surgery while having  no license to do so, and without the medical facilities needed for the surgery.

The District Attorney’s office in Queens has filed a criminal complaint against Hoyos-Foronda. He allegedly injected lidocaine to the victim, causing a cardiac arrest, the complaint says. The fake doctor performed the procedure at his home. When the victim became critical, he shifted her to Astoria General Hospital, where she was declared brain dead.

The fake doctor was arrested and is facing charges of second-degree assault and medical malpractice. 

