New Zealand: Nephew of Indira Gandhi’s assassin Satwant Singh becomes drugs supplier, gets 22-year jail term

In New Zealand, an Indian-origin man named Baltej Singh has been convicted in a major drugs case, getting a 32-year-long jail term. As per reports, Baltej Singh, (32) is the nephew of Satwant Singh, one of the Khalistani assassins of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Baltej Singh was found in possession of 700 kgs of synthetic Methamphetamine. The High Court in Auckland convicted Baltej on Friday, 21 February to 22-years in jail, holding him responsible for the drug overdose death of a 21-year-old person named Aidel Sagala in 2023.

Another Indian-origin person named Himmatjit Singh Kahlon has been earlier convicted for manslaughter for giving Methamphetamine-laced beer to Sagala, causing his death. An investigation into the supply of the drug-laced beer led to Balte Singh. When the Auckland police raided Baltej Singh’s warehouse in Manukau, they had found multiple crates of beer cans laced with methamphetamine and a large quantity of the the synthetic drug.

Baltej Singh is the son of Sarwan Singh Agwan, the brother of assassin Satwant Singh. Sarwan Singh’s family had emigrated to New Zealand in the 1980s. Baltej has also been associated with pro-Khalistan activities in New Zealand.