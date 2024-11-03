New Zealand whitewashes India 0-3 at home in a historic result, India loses the third Test as well by 25 runs

While nobody expected New Zealand to win even a Test in India, the Kiwis have scripted history by whitewashing the formidable Indian side 0-3. Notably, India hadn’t lost a series at home in last 12 years since losing to an inspired England side in 2012, but this time they lost 0-3 to the New Zealand side.

Notably, this is the first time New Zealand have won a Test Series in India,and they blanked India despite missing their best ever batsman Kane Williamson through injury.

Once India took the last Kiwi wicket quickly in the morning, they needed just 147 to win the 3rd Test match and salvage some pride. However, the team folded for just 121 despite an enterprising half century from Rishabh Pant who scored 64 off just 57 balls.

This major setback has really threatened Indian place in the World Test Championship Final. India now has to comprehensively beat Australia in Australia for a chance to make the final.