Newly appointed government of Delhi terminates all coterminous appointments of the previous AAP government

A day after BJP MLA Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi, the newly formed Delhi government passed an order terminating all the coterminous appointments made by the previous AAP government in the offices of former Chief Minister and Cabinet Ministers. An order passed in this regard by the government of NCT of Delhi read, “Formation of newly elected government warrants fresh appointment of staff of all categories as appointments automatically get terminated on the resignation of the then Hon’ble Chief Minister/ Minister.”

The orders relieved the officers, officials and staff from various departments, organisations, corporations, boards, etc. in the offices of CM and ministers and directed them to immediately report to their respective departments, organisations, corporations, boards, etc. The order does not apply to the regular staff of DANICS, DSS and Steno Cadre. They will continue to work in their respective offices under the newly elected Chief Minister.