Nigeria: Four Pakistanis arrested for supporting terror activities of Boko Haram and ISWAP

Nigeria has cracked down on 4 Pakistanis, who were aiding terror outfits such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) within the country.

In a statement, Abdulsalam Abubakar informed, “The infiltration of foreign mercenaries in the joint operations area has significantly escalated the threat posed by terrorist groups like ISWAP and JAS.”

“The recent arrest of four Pakistani nationals, whose initial investigation suggests that they deal in arms running with terrorists, is instructive,” he pointed out.

Abdulsalam Abubakar is the theatre commander of Operation Hadin Kai. He informed that involvement of foreign abettors had led to terrorist outfits adopting sophisticated tactics not just against Nigerian security forces but civilians as well.

The new tactics adopted by ISWAP and Boko Haram include deployment of drones for surveillance and attacks, use of advanced improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and the setting of traps targeting military personnel.