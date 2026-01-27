‘There will be no discrimination, no misuse of law’: Dharmendra Pradhan assures amid UGC Regulation protests

Amid protests over the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) new regulations, the government has issued a clarification. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured all stakeholders that no one would face discrimination and that there would be no misuse of the law.

Speaking to the media, Pradhan said, “I want to humbly assure everyone that there will be no harassment or discrimination against anyone. No law will be misused, whether by the UGC, state governments, or even the central government. Whatever is done will be strictly within the framework of the Constitution. No one will be discriminated against.”

#WATCH | On new regulation of UGC, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says," I assure everyone there will be no discrimination and no one can misuse the law." pic.twitter.com/0ZRgWaU76H — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2026

It may be noted that the UGC has introduced the “Regulations to Promote Equity in Higher Educational Institutions, 2026.” The third provision of these regulations states that a safe environment will be ensured for SC/ST candidates within institutions. This has led to allegations against the government of promoting caste-based discrimination. A petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court in this matter.