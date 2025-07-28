No Modi-Trump call from April 22 to May 17: EAM S Jaishankar

During the discussion in the Parliament on Operation Sindoor, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared that PM Narendra Modi didn’t have a conservation with US President Donald Trump. Notably it comes on the back of Trump repeatedly saying he brokered a peace treaty between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

During the discussion, EAM Jaishankar said, “There was no call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump between April 22 (the Pahalgam attack) and June 17 (the ceasefire), and at no stage was there any link between trade and what was going on..”

Despite Donald Trump’s frequent claims, India has maintained that US had no role to play in the ceasefire with Pakistan. In fact, Pakistan reached out to India and requested for a ceasefire after India destroyed multiple Pakistan air bases.