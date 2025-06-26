No, Government of India is not introducing toll tax for two-wheelers on national highways

On Thursday, June 26, several media outlets started sharing that the Indian government is considering toll tax for two-wheelers plying on national highways in India.

However, NHAI has come out and dismissed all such reports. Taking to X, NHAI posted, “Some sections of the media have reported that the Government of India plans to levy user fees on two-wheelers.”

They further added, “NHAI would like to clarify that no such proposal is under consideration. There are no plans to introduce toll charges for two-wheelers.”

#FactCheck: Some sections of the media have reported that the Government of India plans to levy user fees on two-wheelers. #NHAI would like to clarify that no such proposal is under consideration. There are no plans to introduce toll charges for two-wheelers. #FakeNews — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) June 26, 2025

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also debunked the fake news and posted, “Some media houses are spreading misleading news about toll collection from two-wheelers. No such proposal is under consideration. The exemption for two-wheelers from toll tax will continue.”