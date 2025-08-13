OCI cardholders may lose status if they are convicted in a crime, or are featured in chargesheet for serious offence, says MHA

The government has indicated that Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders would stand to lose their status in the event they are convicted of serious offences or charged with a serious offence.

OCI cards to be cancelled if

-person has been sentenced to imprisonment of not less than 2 yrs

Or

-Chargesheeted for offence with imprisonment for 7 yrs or more



Indian govt Announcement:

OCI registration will be revoked if a cardholder is sentenced to more than two years’ imprisonment or is included in a chargesheet for an offence that can result in seven years or more in prison, as per a notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The government may also revoke the status if the individual exhibits “disaffection towards the Constitution” or is associated with an enemy in the event of war.

OCI status is conferred upon foreign nationals who are of Indian origin and were Indian citizens after 26th January, 1950, or were entitled to be citizens at that point. Nationals of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and certain other nations are excluded.

Under a gazette notification released in March 2021, OCI cardholders have a number of advantages, including a lifelong multiple-entry visa to India and the privilege to reside and work here without having to register with the authorities. They can purchase and sell property in India, excluding agricultural land, farmhouses, or plantations.

The OCI card is regarded as a form of permanent residency, providing individuals of Indian origin with the means to remain engaged with India while overseas.