Odisha imposes a statewide ban on gutkha and all tobacco and nicotine products

The Odisha government on Wednesday, 21st January, has enforced a strict statewide ban on gutkha and all similar products that contain tobacco or nicotine. The decision is aimed at stopping the availability of these products in any form and tightening control across the state.

As mentioned in a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, the ban goes beyond just sales. It clearly blocks manufacturing, processing, packaging, storage, transportation, and distribution of gutkha and any item that uses tobacco or nicotine as an ingredient.

Officials have made it clear that no step in the supply chain will be allowed to operate.

Odisha had already banned the sale of tobacco products in 2013. The government said the earlier orders had gaps that led to confusion and uneven enforcement. The latest move is meant to cover all those loopholes and ensure that the rules are followed uniformly across all districts.

Health Secretary Aswathy S pointed out that the decision also follows directions from the Supreme Court of India, which had asked states to strictly enforce the ban on gutkha and pan masala.

The ban applies to all food products, whether chewable or not, that are flavoured, scented, mixed, or combined with additives if they contain tobacco or nicotine. Products sold under any name or form, including gutkha and pan masala, are now fully prohibited across Odisha.