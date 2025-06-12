One survivor found in Ahmedabad plane crash, British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was on seat 11A, being treated at hospital

While it was feared that there are no survivors in the crash of Air flight AI 171 carrying 242 people, one surviving passenger from the passenger have been found. As per police, they found a person alive inside the doomed planed, and he is being treated at the hospital.

The survivor has been identified as 40-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who is undergoing treatment on a bed of the general ward of the civil hospital. He is a British national, and was going back to UK along with his brother after visiting his family in India for a few days.

He said that just 30 seconds after take off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. Vishwash said that the crash happened very quickly. As per a Hindustan Times report, Vishwash received impact injuries on his chest, eyes and feet.

It seems that his injuries are not serious, as a video has emerged showing him walking from the crash site to an ambulance. Therefore, while most other passengers perished in the crash, Vishwash not only survived, he also walked out of the crashed plane himself.

Talking to ANI, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik says, “The police found one survivor in seat 11A. One survivor has been found in the hospital and is under treatment.”

He said that he can’t confirm the number of deaths yet. Notably, the plane crashed into a doctors’ hostel of the BJ Medical College in Meghaninagar, and several people are feared dead on the ground. The commissioner said that the death toll may increase as the flight crashed in a residential area.