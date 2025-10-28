OpenAI has just made a huge announcement for India, that they are providing all Indian users free usage of ChatGPT for an entire year. This special offer begins on 4th November, the same day the company is hosting its first-ever DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru.

What exactly is this ChatGPT Go?

It’s the paid subscription version of ChatGPT, and it’s packed with better features and more powerful tools. It runs on OpenAI’s latest GPT-5 model. This means users get much larger message limits, they can generate more images every day, and it has a longer memory to store their conversations. They can even upload files and pictures for it to view. In short, it’s a much more advanced version of ChatGPT that can handle complex questions and create visuals.

OpenAI states that India is receiving this on a free basis because they’ve been impressed with the enthusiasm and creativity of Indian users. Since the release of ChatGPT Go back in August, India has become the second-largest and among the fastest-growing markets for ChatGPT. The number of users paying for ChatGPT in India actually doubled more than doubled in just one month.

Nick Turley, the vice president in charge of ChatGPT, said they’re offering it for free “to enable more people in India to easily access and benefit from advanced AI.” The good news is that the free offer is available for everyone in India to sign up during the promotional period. Even if you’re already a paid subscriber, you’ll be eligible, though OpenAI said more details on how that will work are coming soon.

All this is a part of OpenAI’s “India-first strategy.” It also assists in supporting the Indian government’s IndiaAI Mission, which aims to get more people using AI. OpenAI is clearly serious about its presence in the country, as they’ve already announced plans to open new offices in New Delhi and Bengaluru. This move shows just how important India has become for the company’s plans.