Operation Drishti: Indian Army restores vision of hundreds in J&K through advanced eye surgeries

In a remarkable display of humanitarian outreach, the Indian Army’s Northern Command conducted a large-scale surgical eye camp in Jammu and Kashmir, transforming the lives of hundreds over four intensive days. Under “Operation Drishti,” more than 2,000 people were screened, and over 400 complex eye surgeries, including procedures for cataracts, glaucoma and retinal disorders, were successfully performed.

Organised by the Command Hospital, Northern Command, Udhampur from November 18 to 22, the camp was held in collaboration with a specialised surgical team from the Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi. Patients arrived from some of the most remote and difficult terrains of the region, including Udhampur, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar and Ramban, with beneficiaries ranging from serving soldiers and their families to Veer Naris (war widows)and local civilians.

For many, the camp meant a second chance at life. Rajkumari Devi, 96, emerged as one of the most touching examples of the mission’s impact, regaining her vision after years of fading sight, a moment described by doctors as deeply emotional and unforgettable.

Another powerful story came from Surinder Singh (72) of Poonch, who had been battling near-blindness for several years. His journey carried the added weight of personal tragedy, having witnessed deadly shelling in his neighbourhood during Operation Sindoor. After his successful surgery, Singh chose not to retreat into comfort. Instead, he used his restored vision to motivate and organise others in his community who had been left paralysed by fear and loss.

Similarly, Abdullah Shafeeq (56), a retired soldier from Mendhar, played a vital role in helping residents affected by recent conflict access the specialised ophthalmic care offered at the camp, acting as a bridge between the medical team and distressed civilians.

The mission was the outcome of coordinated efforts at the highest levels. The initiative took shape after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh supported the concept following a request from J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Acting on this, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi directed the senior leadership of the Armed Forces Medical Services to plan and execute the operation, ensuring that advanced medical capabilities were deployed directly in the operational area of Udhampur.

The surgical team was led by Brigadier S.K. Mishra, a renowned ophthalmic surgeon and Head of Ophthalmology at Army Hospital (R&R), who is noted for having operated on two Presidents of India.

At the closing ceremony, Rajnath Singh and Gen Upendra Dwivedi virtually addressed the gathering, commending the Armed Forces Medical Services and Northern Command for their role in delivering critical healthcare to the people of the region. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the ceremony in person, along with Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, GOC-in-C Northern Command.

During the camp, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh visited the facility on November 20, interacted with patients, and reviewed the hospital’s infrastructure and ongoing free eye-care initiatives. Praising the Army’s broader role, he remarked that while the Armed Forces are unmatched in defending the nation during war, their compassion and service to humanity in times of peace are equally inspiring.

Operation Drishti has not only restored vision, it has restored dignity, hope, and resilience to hundreds across Jammu & Kashmir, reaffirming the Indian Army’s role not just as a protector of borders, but as a force of healing for its people.