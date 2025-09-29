Operation Kagar: Home Minister Amit Shah informs that 10500 Naxals, who picked up arms against the Indian State, have surrendered

On Sunday (28th September), Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that 10500 Naxals, who picked up arms against the Indian State, have surrendered before the Indian government.

“10500 youths who used to roam with automatic weapons, supplied by enemies of India, have surrendered and joined the mainstream. This has been facilitated by none other than the BJP government,” he stated.

The Union Home Minister pointed out, “There was a time when the Northeastern part of India felt completely isolated. When we used to go to the Northeast, people used to ask, ‘When did you come from India?'”

10,500 Naxal youths have surrendered!



The North East too has finally come closer to Delhi after decades of neglect, weak governance, and empty promises by previous regimes.



Under the strong leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji and the relentless efforts of HM Shri @AmitShah

Amit Shah emphasised, “Today, the Northeast India is connected with railways and waterways. The physical distance has reduced. This BJP government has also reduced the social distance between the hearts of the people in Delhi and the Northeast.”

He made the remarks on Sunday (29th September) during thevaledictory session of ‘Bharat Manthan-2025: Naxal Mukt Bharat – Ending Red Terror Under Modi’s Leadership’ in New Delhi.

The development comes amid the ongoing ‘Operation Kagar’, a military offensive launched by the Modi government to eradicate the menace of Naxalism and Maoism permanently from the Indian soil by 31st March 2026.