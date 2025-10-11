Operation Square Pyramid: Rajasthan ATS nabs 28 for using fake military documents to secure job at FCI, conducts raids at 31 locations

The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained 28 individuals who were using fake identities of retired soliders to secure employment at the Food Corporation of India (FCI). The accused individuals had produced fake military documents via a private security agency and were employed as security guards.

As per officials, ATS was informed that large numbers of people had been recruited under the quota reserved for ex-servicemen on fake documents. Acting on the information, ATS officers conducted a surprise mock drill at a few FCI offices in Kota, Bhilwara, Udaipur, and Banswara. During the drill, all guards were requested to produce documents. After verifying the documents, 28 fake ex-servicemen were caught and arrested in raids at 31 places.

ATS ( एंटी टेररिस्ट स्क्वॉड) ने आज 28 फर्जी पूर्व सैनिक को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी फर्जी सर्टिफिकेट लगाकर सिक्योरिटी एजेंसी के जरिए FCI में नौकरी लगे थे। फर्जी डॉक्यूमेंट जब्त किया गया।



नौकरी के बाद 3 से 5 हजार रुपए हर महीने दलाल को कमीशन देते थे। ATS ने फर्जीवाड़े का पता लगने… pic.twitter.com/uhsVb558Ll — Rajasthan One (@rajasthanone11) October 11, 2025

The probe found that these fraudulent guards have been serving for approximately three to four years. They had paid ₹30,000 to ₹50,000 each to middlemen in exchange for fake discharge certificates, canteen cards, pension orders, and ID cards. Having already found employment with a monthly wage of more than ₹21,000, they were paying a commission of ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 per month to the middlemen who provided them with the fake papers and jobs.

ATS officials also added that 90% of the security guard posts in FCI are earmarked for retired army men. Private agencies misused this provision by issuing fake certificates to civilians and posting them as guards in the ex-servicemen quota.

The operation, titled “Square Pyramid,” was undertaken under the leadership of IGP Vikas Kumar and ADGP Vikas Singh. ATS seized duplicate army IDs and other fake documents and lodged three distinct cases.

The officials are convinced that there could be many more involved in this racket. The ATS revealed that interrogation of the arrested men is in progress and more names are bound to emerge soon.