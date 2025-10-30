‘Our government is working to get Chhath Mahaparv included in the UNESCO World Heritage List’: PM Modi in Muzaffarpur

On Thursday (30th October), Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in poll-bound Bihar to address public rallies in Muzaffarpur. The Prime Minister remembered freedom fighter Khudiram Bose while greeting the crowd. PM Modi said that he is indebted to the people of Bihar. He also gave the mantra of “Phir ek bar NDA Sarkar”. He also hailed Chhath Mahaparv as the pride of India and Bihar.

He said that people become emotional upon hearing Chhath songs, and that this puja carries a great message of equality and social harmony. PM Modi announced that his government is striving to connect Chhath Mahaparva with the entire country as a symbol of humanity, and that efforts are underway to include it in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

“Chhath Pooja is a celebration of our shared heritage and values and due to this, it will be our government’s effort to ensure that the world too learns from these values. There is an organisation named UNESCO and our government is trying to get Chhath Mahaparv included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. When Chhath Puja is registered as a great heritage in the world, every Bihari will feel proud. Every Indian will feel proud,” he said.

PM Modi also announced that his government would organize a competition among various artists across the country to connect the new generation with the great tradition of Chhath Mahaparv songs and give it nationwide strength.