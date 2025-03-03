Sunday, June 8, 2025

‘Outright pathetic’: Indian Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Rohit Sharma’s body shaming by Congress leader

Indian team under the leadership of Captain Rohit Sharma has reached the knockout stages of yet another ICC tournament and are set to face Australia on Tuesday, March 4. However, a day ahead of the crucial semifinal in Dubai, a controversy has erupted in India after Congress leader Shama Mohamed bizarrely called out Rohit Sharma for his weight and body shamed him publicly while questioning his ability to lead Team India.

Now, Indian Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has reacted to the comment from the Congress leader against the Indian skipper and called it ‘outright pathetic’.

Minister Mandaviya also urged political parties to stay out of athletes’ professional lives and respect their efforts.

“Congress and TMC should leave sportspersons alone as they are fully capable of handling their professional lives,’ Mandaviya wrote in his post.

Notably, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy had also sided with Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed and questioned Rohit Sharma’s place in the side.

