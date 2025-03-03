Congress National Spokesperson, whose leader lost 90 elections, hates on Rohit Sharma who has won 101 cricket matches

On 2nd March, Congress spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed took a dig at Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, calling him ‘fat for a sportsman’. She said in a now-deleted post on X that he needs to lose weight and called him ‘the most unimpressive captain India has ever had’.

Source: X

In a follow-up post, she claimed that his career as captain, compared to his predecessors, is ‘mediocre’.

Source: X

According to the latest stats, Rohit Sharma has led India in 140 matches as captain, out of which India has won 101 matches, lost 33, 2 matches were tied, 3 were drawn, and 2 ended with no result. Rohit’s winning percentage is 72.14. In the World Cup, he has a winning percentage of 90.90% as India lost only one match under his leadership in the last World Cup.

On the other hand, under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, Congress has faced 90 election defeats since 2012.

In 2024 alone, Congress lost the Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Haryana, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra. In 2025, Congress has already lost Assembly Elections in Delhi.

Later, Shama defended her now-deleted post, saying it was a generic comment about the fitness of a sportsperson and not body-shaming. “I have always believed a sportsperson should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that… I have the right. What is wrong with saying that? It is a democracy,” she asserted.











