Over 50 schools in Delhi receive bomb threat emails

Schools in Delhi have been regularly receiving bomb threats via emails during the past few months. Now, on Wednesday, August 20, over 50 schools in the national capital received bomb threats.

The names of the schools that received the threats have not been made public yet but apparently they are spread across entire Delhi, from Malviya Nagar to Najafgarh.

This development comes just days after 3 other schools in Delhi received bomb threats, including Delhi Public School in Dwarka. Delhi Public School in Dwarka, Modern Convent School in Dwarka’s Sector 4 and ShreeRam World School in Dwarka’s Sector 10 were the ones that received the bomb threat email earlier this week,