Over five hundred Indian citizens trapped in Myanmar cybercrime rackets rescued and brought home in Air Force plane

India has successfully repatriated 549 Indian citizens trapped in various cybercrime syndicates in Southeast Asia, primarily crime camps being run in conflict areas of Myanmar. An Indian Air Force plane was sent to bring these people home from after their rescue.

The operation to rescue Indian nationals trapped in cybercrime scam centres has been going on for weeks. Indian Embassy in Thailand has been closely working with Thailand officials and authorities in Myanmar to facilitate the rescue and repatriation efforts.

In an earlier operation, 70 Indians were rescued with the help of Thailand police and Myanmar military personnel. They were moved to Thailand for safety.

Crime syndicates working in remote areas of Myanmar have been targeting tourists and luring job seekers with false promises, onl,y to trap them and make them work in cybercrime centres. In February, China too had airlifted hundreds of its citizens who were held hostage in cybercrime centres in Myanmar. The civil war situation and fall of a functional government in Myanmar has triggered many such crime syndicates to operate with impunity.