70 Indians trapped by cybercrime gangs in Myanmar rescued, moved to Thailand

70 Indian nationals trapped by cybercrime gangs in Myanmar have been rescued and moved to Thailand with the help of security forces of Myanmar and Thailand. Over 133 Indians have been rescued so far from the same facility. Several suspected organisers of the crime camp operating in the Myawaddy region.

Following initiatives and diplomatic efforts from the Indian Embassy, Myanmar security forces raided the facility in KK Park, Myawaddy and rescued these individuals. The Indians were lured and trapped with job offers in South East Asia. In recent weeks, several hundred Chinese nationals too have been rescued by China’s government from Myanmar’s cybercrime scam centres.

The rescued Indians have been moved to Mae Sot, a border village near Thailand territory. From there, Indian Embassy staff and Thailand authorities will coordinate to repatriate these persons. Indian officials are monitoring the situation.

With the civil war in Myanmar and the collapse of law and order, these scam centres are increasingly taking bold steps to trap victims to run large-scale cybercrime syndicates targeting job seekers and even tourists.